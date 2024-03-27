A fire erupted in an air-conditioned coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special Train at Arrah station in Bihar on Tuesday night. The train was en route to Delhi from Patna at the time of the incident. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently under investigation. Train on Fire in Odisha: Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gobindapur in Dhenkanal District, Fire Tenders Present at Spot; Video of 'Burning Train' Surfaces.

Bihar Train Fire Video

#WATCH | Bhojpur, Bihar: A fire broke out in one coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special train near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported: CPRO, East Central Railways pic.twitter.com/48kmJaaMQc — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

