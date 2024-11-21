Ara MP and CPI(ML) leader Sudama Prasad has earned praise from netizens for returning gifts received from railways. According to reports, Sudama Prasad returned the expensive gifts received from RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited during the study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, which was conducted between October 21 and November 7. The gifts received by Sudama Prasad included a 1-gram gold coin and a 100-gram silver block. In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Railway Standing Committee, CM Ramesh, Sudama Prasad said, "At a time when passengers are facing multiple challenges of railway safety, increasing fares, lack of facilities and humiliating treatment by Indian Railways, such gifts given to standing committee members is not only unethical, but borders on corruption to silence the MP's from raising issues concerning the general public." Notably, the Ara MP has earned praise from netizens for giving back the gifts. One user said, "Sudama Prasad Ji has set a remarkable example of integrity and accountability!" while a second user wrote, "Excellent example of probity in public life!"

Ara MP Sudama Prasad Returns Expensive Gifts Received from Railways 20 November 2024 Ara MP from CPI(ML) Liberation, Sudama Prasad, has returned the expensive gifts received from RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited during the study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on… pic.twitter.com/Ebx9UKcKRs — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) November 20, 2024

MP Shri. Sudama Prasad Ji has set a remarkable example of integrity and accountability! Returning unethical gifts like gold and silver while calling out the glaring issues in Indian Railways shows true leadership. This is the kind of representation the people deserve—focused on… https://t.co/2sPVOgeOsQ — Punit Juneja (@punitjuneja) November 21, 2024

Excellent example of probity in public life! https://t.co/cAcng1Fpo9 — Shantanu (@shantanub) November 21, 2024

