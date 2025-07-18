Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor sustained a rib injury during a roadshow in Arrah, Bihar, on Friday, ANI reported. The incident occurred when he leaned out of his vehicle to greet a large crowd gathered outside Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting as part of his “Badlaav Yatra”. Due to the heavy crowd and chaotic jostling, Kishor suffered a rib injury. Although he was expected to arrive at 3:30 pm, he reached the venue around 6 pm. Experiencing severe pain, Kishor was taken to a private hospital for treatment and could not address the public gathering as planned. 'Biryani Loot': Chaos Erupts at Prashant Kishor's Rally in Bihar's Bahadurganj As People Jostle To Get Biryani, Video Goes Viral.

Prashant Kishor Injured

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor suffered an injury in his ribs during his roadshow in Arrah today. He was brought to the party's stage following the injury. His party leaders say that he was leaning out of his car to meet people during the roadshow and… pic.twitter.com/evRK0NqehY — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

