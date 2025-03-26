A shocking triple murder at Ara railway station has left the city in shock after a young man fatally shot a father and his daughter before taking his own life. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Aman Kumar from Bhojpur, shot dead 16-year-old Jiya Kumari and her father, Anil Sinha, before turning the gun on himself. The incident took place on Tuesday, where a man opened fire on a girl and her father, killing them instantly. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden commotion at the station before gunshots rang out, causing panic among passengers. After shooting the father-daughter duo, the assailant shot himself, dying on the spot. Local authorities rushed to the scene and launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the killings. Initial reports suggest the attack may have been linked to personal disputes, though officials have yet to confirm further details. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning witnesses to piece together the chain of events. Triple Murder in Gorakhpur: Mentally Unstable Man Hacks Grandparents, Relative to Death With Shovel in UP; Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Shoots Father-Daughter Duo in Bihar, Kills Himself Later

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Panda says, "... Three people have died. The accused, Aman Kumar, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Bhojpur shot dead Jiya Kumari and her father Anil Sinha. He later shot himself. We are investigating... We will make… https://t.co/xDfhWnyN5j pic.twitter.com/vPWQgxXYzr — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

Shocking News Coming From #Bihar: Triple murder at Ara railway station Young man shot dead father and daughter, then he shot himself.#Arrah, Bihar, where a 23-24-year-old man shot dead a 16-17-year-old girl and her father before taking his own life. pic.twitter.com/fjfcHbov3B — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)