A major fire broke out in the engine of a DMU passenger train at Gayasal railway station on Tuesday, May 20, located near Bihar's Kishanganj under the Northeast Frontier Railway zone. The fire completely destroyed the engine, creating panic among passengers on board. The train was en route from Siliguri to Malda Town when the engine suddenly caught fire. Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Railway officials also arrived at the scene and assisted in firefighting efforts. Officials confirmed that no passengers were injured in the incident and all are reported to be safe. Bihar Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in One Coach of Patna-Delhi Holi Special Train Near Arrah, No Casualties Reported.

