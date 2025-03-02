A male elephant was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high-tension wire in Malakandpur village, located in Amangarh Forest, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred late Friday night when the elephant is believed to have struck an electric pole, causing the wires to fall and electrocute it. Forest officials, alerted by the village head, arrived at the scene and informed higher authorities. The elephant, approximately 35 years old, had one tooth intact, while the other may have been broken previously. The body has been sent for post-mortem, with a veterinary panel set to determine the exact cause of death. Bahraich Elephant Attacks: Elderly Farmer Guarding His Field Allegedly Trampled by Elephant, 2nd Incident of Attack Within 2 Days.

Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Bijnor

#UttarPradesh #Bijnor: Male elephant dies after coming in contact with high tension line Elephant dies a painful death due to electric shock Forest department sent the body for post mortem Case of Malakandpur forest of Amangarh area Wildlife lovers angry over elephant's death pic.twitter.com/vyqZUH16K0 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 2, 2025

