In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested a group of poachers from Punjab for illegally hunting deer in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after a high-speed 60-kilometer chase. A shocking viral video shows the accused even firing at the police before being overpowered and taken into custody. The Bishnoi community, known for their dedication to wildlife protection, has strongly condemned the incident. Protesters gathered outside the local police station, demanding that the arrested poachers be paraded publicly as a form of punishment. The agitation escalated as some protesters threw stones at the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and the accused will face legal consequences. US: 3 Injured As 4 Deer Charge Through Crowd at Watertown Turkey Day Run in New York (Watch Video).

