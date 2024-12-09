A chaotic scene unfolded during the Watertown Turkey Day Run in New York when at least four deer charged through the crowd, injuring three participants. The incident occurred as the runners gathered for the annual event, with one individual being transported to the hospital for further treatment. Video of the incident surfaced on social media on December 9, showing the deer suddenly charging at the crowd. One deer can be seen hitting an elderly woman, knocking her down, during the run before changing its direction. Christmas and New Year Travel Destinations: Vienna, New York City, London and Others, Top 10 Places You Can Visit for Winter Vacation As You Welcome 2025.

3 Hurt After Deer Crash Watertown Turkey Day Run in New York

NEW: Grandma gets run over by a ‘reindeer’ in Watertown, New York during a turkey trot. The incident happened during the Watertown Turkey Day Run when at least 4 deer ran into the crowd. According to the Watertown police, three people were injured with one being sent to the… pic.twitter.com/2q8LrMGAYj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2024

