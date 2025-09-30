Udhampur police in Jammu and Kashmir busted a bovine smuggling operation by seizing a modified oil tanker and rescuing over 20 animals hidden in a specially created cavity. Acting on a tip-off, officers signalled the vehicle to stop at a checkpoint, but it tried to flee. During the pursuit, the driver abandoned the tanker, and police secured all the bovines. The operation highlights the ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle transport in the region, with authorities vowing strict action against offenders. DySP Prehlad Sharma confirmed the animals are being safely rescued and cared for. Jammu and Kashmir Floods: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Internet and Mobile Services, Tawi, Chenab and Basantar Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level; Educational Institutions to Remain Shut In Jammu on August 27 (Watch Videos).

Bovine Smuggling Busted in Udhampur

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K | Udhampur DySP Headquarters, Prehlad Sharma, says, "The Udhampur police have waged a significant campaign against bovine smuggling. We received information about this incident today. We signaled the vehicle to stop at a checkpoint. It tried to flee from… pic.twitter.com/8Od4PpODnx — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)