The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav made controversial comments on Brahmins while addressing a crowd in Bihar's Supaul on April 29. "The DNA test shows no Brahmins belong to this country and are from Russia and now have settled here. Brahmins are trying to divide us and rule. We should chase them away from here," Yadav can be heard saying in the video. HD Kumaraswamy Clarifies After Controversial Statement on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Says ‘Never Blamed All Brahmins’.

‘Brahmins Originated in Russia', Says Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav:

RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav made the above remarks on April 29, 2023 and not yesterday as reported earlier — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

