On Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the cabinet has approved National Logistics Policy. He further said that the National Logistics Policy will introduce ULIP, standardization, monitoring framework, and skill development for greater efficiency in logistics services. "Target is to improve Logistics Performance Index ranking, be among top 25 countries by 2030," he said.

Target Is To Improve Logistics Performance Index Ranking

