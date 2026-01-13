In a significant development concerning food safety in Uttar Pradesh, a sample of Amul Curd (Dahi) collected from a prominent retail outlet in Bulandshahr has reportedly failed quality tests conducted by the state’s food laboratory and was classified as "substandard". The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) initiated the probe following a routine inspection, identifying discrepancies in the product's nutritional parameters. The findings have prompted the department to issue a formal notice to both the retailer and the manufacturer, seeking an immediate explanation. Officials from the Bulandshahr Food Safety Department said that the laboratory report indicated that the curd sample did not meet the mandatory standards for Fat and Solid-Not-Fat (SNF) content as prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). 'Fake Milk' Found in Uttar Pradesh: Food Safety Officials Destroy 1,400 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Bulandshahr, Video Surfaces.

Sample of Amul Curd from Reliance Store in Bulandshahar Fails Lab Test

A sample of Amul curd taken from Reliance store has failed in the lab test conducted by the food department in UP's Bulandshahar. A notice has also been served. pic.twitter.com/cgyniz80n0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)