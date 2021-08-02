CBSE notifies that "Class 12th students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the 'Policy of Tabulation' will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final."

CBSE notifies that "Class 12th students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the 'Policy of Tabulation' will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final." pic.twitter.com/PMBG0v5yZ0 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)