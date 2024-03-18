A video going viral on social media shows members of the "Chaddi gang" wearing only underwear and looting cash from a school in Hyderabad. The alleged theft incident is said to have taken place recently. The 35-second video clip shows two members of the "Chaddi Gang", looting Rs 7.85 lakh cash from World One School in Hyderabad's Miyapur on Saturday night, March 16. The robbery by the members of the "Chaddi gang" was caught on camera. The viral clip shows the two men wearing "shorts" and their faces covered with masks allegedly stealing cash from the school premises. Theft in Hyderabad: Man Steals Money From Local Shop Allegedly Under the Influence of Ganja, Assaulted by Residents in LB Nagar (Watch Video).

Chaddi Gang Theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad—-Cheddi Gang Theft in Miyapur. Two thieves committed entered World One School on Saturday and looted 7.85L cash . The incident was recorded on the CCTV camere .The school management lodged a complaint with the Miyapur police. I have no words about the dressing. pic.twitter.com/NfVpugDjNW — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)