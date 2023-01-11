In a shocking incident that took place in Jharkhand, five CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa. According to reports, the CRF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Chaibas which took place during an encounter with naxals. An evacuation operation is underway. Jharkhand Naxal Attack: NIA Charge Sheets 14 Maoists for Killing Two Policemen in Attack on Ex-MLA Gurucharan Nayak.

Check Tweet:

