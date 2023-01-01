New Delhi, January 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that they have filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case pertaining to an attack on former MLA, Gurucharan Nayak by CPI-Maoist) at Project +2, High School Jhilrua on January 4, which left two policemen dead. Naxal Attack on Ex-MLA in Jharkhand: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 14 Accused.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA Court in Ranchi. The case was initially registered at the police station Goilkera in West Singhbhum district and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons are members of CPI-Maoist and they participated in meetings in which a conspiracy was hatched to target former MLA Gurucharan Nayak. Jharkhand: 3 Police Personnel Killed in Naxal Attack in Latehar Days Before Assembly Elections.

"They also participated in the crime which resulted in injury and death of police personnel and looting of arms and ammunition. Investigations also brought out that the accused persons were involved in recruitment of members for the commission of terrorist acts and organised Training Camps for carrying out terrorist activities," the NIA has said in the charge sheet. Further investigations in the matter are on.

