In a shocking incident in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, a toll booth employee was critically injured after being deliberately run over by a Tata Ace vehicle at Visapur Toll Post. The incident occurred around 1 am when the vehicle driver attempted to skip paying the toll and rammed into 27-year-old Sanjay Arun Wandhare, who tried to stop him. Wandhare, a computer operator at the toll booth, suffered severe injuries and is currently in the ICU. He has now been referred to Nagpur for advanced treatment. A case of attempted murder is being registered, and Ballarpur police have traced the vehicle number. The accused driver will be arrested soon, officials confirmed. Accident Caught on Camera in Bhadohi: Youth Rams Multiple Vehicles With Speeding Thar Amid Street Clash in UP; Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Toll Staffer Run Over by Mini-Van Driver, Critical in ICU (Disturbing Video)

#Maharashtra : टोल मांगा तो कर्मचारी पर चढ़ा दी गाड़ी, ICU में भर्ती महाराष्ट्र के चंद्रपुर जिले के बल्लारपुर के वीसापुर टोल नाके पर टोल मांगने पर एक चालक ने टोल कर्मचारी को गाड़ी से कुचल दिया। रात करीब 1 बजे टाटा एस गाड़ी चालक टोल बचाकर निकलना चाह रहा था। कर्मचारी संजय वांढरे… pic.twitter.com/TvEo6I8a3j — AajTak (@aajtak) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)