A shocking incident from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral where a youth in a Thar vehicle rammed into several vehicles, triggering panic. The incident occurred near Katra in the Bhadohi Kotwali area. CCTV footage shows a Thar speeding through a crowded street at night, colliding with parked vehicles as a mob chases it. The chaos unfolded after a dispute involving the Thar occupants turned violent. In the viral video, onlookers are seen screaming, and a terrified woman can be heard yelling. Several people sustained injuries. Police have identified the driver as Suhail and arrested him along with the Thar. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Arasur Road Accident: Woman Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides With Two-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu.

Accident in Bhadohi

