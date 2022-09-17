On Saturday morning, the eight Cheetahs from Namibia arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Cheetahs which had gone extinct in India have returned to the country after 70 years. A video of the first look of the Cheetahs went viral on social media.

Watch Video:

First look | 8 cheetahs from Namibia, flying in a special cargo plane, have landed at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh #Cheetah #MadhyaPradesh #PMModi #NamibianCheetahs Know more: https://t.co/ZudMRzZ3RZ pic.twitter.com/vYcWbiLe9A — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 17, 2022

Union Minister Jyoyiraditya Scindia welcomed the big cats as they arrived in a special cargo flight that landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior. In his tweet, Scindia said, "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats!"

Check Scindia's Tweet:

The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats! pic.twitter.com/wlEhKBr2EY — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 17, 2022

