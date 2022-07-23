Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday remembered Swami Vivekananda at the Vivekananda Rashtriya Yuva Sammelan. Baghel said, "The message of Swami Vivekananda should be spread among youth to develop a good character & to serve the nation. He taught us not to fight over religion. That you should not dislike people of another faith"

