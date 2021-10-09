Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Former Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi tweeted a picture of Ravan wearing face masks on all 10 faces, stalled at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

During #COVID19 even #Ravan🇮🇳or Tossakan🇹🇭 from the #Ramayan or Ramayana epic standing tall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok wears face masks on all ten faces! pic.twitter.com/6bsH3xTMQf — Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi (@Chutintorn_Sam) October 9, 2021

