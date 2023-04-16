At least seven people died and 24 others were hospitalised because of exposure to heat during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award in Khargar on Sunday. The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who conferred an award upon spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan, aka Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Chief minister Eknath Shinde rushed to Navi Mumbai to meet victims at the MGM hospital at Kamothe. Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of those who are admitted. Maharashtra Bhushan Awards Ceremony in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar Turns Fatal As 13 Die, Over 600 Suffer Heat-Related Issues.

Navi Mumbai Heatstroke

Maharashtra | At least seven people dead while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Deceasesd's families to be given Rs 5 lakhs while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted: CM… pic.twitter.com/xDzFuGsIp3 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)