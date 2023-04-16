Navi Mumbai, April 16: As many as 13 people died and over 600 people suffered heatstroke in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony, which was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. During the event, Shah said he has never seen such a big presence of lakhs of people to honour a person for his social service.

TOI reported that death toll may rise as lakhs of people who were directly sitting under the scorching sun had complained of dehydration and fainted on the ground causing a stampede like situation. The affected persons were taken to the hospital. Pune: Four People Die One by One Due to Suffocation Inside a Drain in Baramati.

The function was being held on a 306 acre ground. The crowd had started gathering since last night and the event started today morning around 11.30am. People had also been complaining of lack of proper water arrangements. Since last night, the localities nearby were serving water to the attendees. Kerala: Infant Dies After Choking on Breast Milk; Upset Mother, Elder Son Die by Jumping Into Well in Idukki.

The ground was packed with people and equipped with audio/video facilities for followers of Shree Sadasya (Dharmadhikari’s organisation) to witness the function. The seating arrangement for the attendees was made in the open and there was no shed.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde rushed to Navi Mumbai to meet victims at the MGM hospital at Kamothe. Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of those who are admitted.

A total of 30 doctors were deployed at the medical booths that had intensive care unit (ICU) facilities to treat people at the venue, a revenue department official said.

