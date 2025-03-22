A shocking incident from Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has left cake lovers disgusted. A man who purchased a cake from a local bakery named ‘Cakey’ was horrified to find a dead cockroach inside. He immediately reported the issue to the shop and lodged a complaint. A video of the contaminated cake has now surfaced online, sparking outrage among consumers. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, locals are urging stricter hygiene checks for food establishments. Live Cockroaches in Ice Cream Storage Unit, Fungal Infested Carrorts, Expired Items Found During Inspection at Eateries in Hyderabad (See Pics).

Cockroach in Cake

