Yash Rathi, a stand-up comedian, has been booked for making objectionable remarks about Lord Ram during one of his shows in Dehradun. An FIR has been registered under section 153A against Rathi. The video of the same has gone viral on social media and received flak from the netizens. “When Jesus tried walking on water for the first time, he drowned. His friend pulled him out of the water and asked Jesus why he had so much overconfidence., if he didn’t know how to walk on water, why didn’t he learn to swim? Jesus responds by saying, I made a small mistake, I forgot to write Ram on my chappal," Rathi can be heard saying in the video. More details are awaited. Khyali Saharan Accused of Raping 25-Year-Old Woman in Jaipur; Case Registered Against the Stand-Up Comedian Under IPC Section 376.

#BreakingNews 153A has been registered against YouTuber Yash Rathi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Ram. The complaint was lodged by one Sagar Jaiswal. Further investigation is being done : Ashish Bhardwaj, Circle Officer, Dehradun#Uttarakhand #Dehradun pic.twitter.com/ldR2zHx8yV — India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) April 12, 2023

In the name of comedy YouTuber Yash Rathi mocks Hindu God Bhagwan Ram.. Talks of writing Ram's name on a chappal.. This is the price Hindus are paying for being too tolerant.. pic.twitter.com/5pVCPmTg8n — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) April 11, 2023

