‘Congress Government Has Not Even Spared Mahadev’: BJP President JP Nadda Takes Jibe At Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Watch Video)

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe alleged a payment of Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev App promoters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 5, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public rally.

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe alleged a payment of Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev App promoters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 5, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public rally. He accused the Congress of engaging in another scam named after ‘Mahadev.’ Nadda’s allegations came after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it has come to light that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Mahadev Betting App Case: After ED Alleges Baghel-Mahadev App Deal, Congress Says BJP ‘Misusing’ Probe Agency in Poll Bound States.

JP Nadda Targets Congress

