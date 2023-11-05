‘Congress Government Has Not Even Spared Mahadev’: BJP President JP Nadda Takes Jibe At Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Watch Video)

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe alleged a payment of Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev App promoters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, November 5, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public rally. He accused the Congress of engaging in another scam named after ‘Mahadev.’ Nadda’s allegations came after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it has come to light that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Mahadev Betting App Case: After ED Alleges Baghel-Mahadev App Deal, Congress Says BJP ‘Misusing’ Probe Agency in Poll Bound States.

JP Nadda Targets Congress

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: On Mahadev app case, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "They (Congress government) have not even spared 'Mahadev'. 'Satta' (power) ke liye 'Satta' (betting). A person who came from Dubai was arrested here and he said that I have brought Rs 800 crore to… pic.twitter.com/rc0V4F3D8v — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)