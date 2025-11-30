A brief moment of concern unfolded during BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda’s speech in Vadodara on Saturday when a security guard suddenly collapsed near the stage. The incident occurred toward the end of Nadda’s address, with leaders on stage appearing to continue the event uninterrupted. The guard, reportedly assigned to Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, fainted right in front of the dais after standing for an extended period. Photographers and fellow security personnel immediately rushed to assist him and moved him to a nearby facility for medical attention. Initial information indicates he may have collapsed due to exhaustion or physical discomfort. Officials later confirmed that the guard’s condition is stable and he is recovering well. Bihar Tragedy: Engineer From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Gate Collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Security Guard Collapses During JP Nadda’s Vadodara Speech

Unity March: Security Guard Collapses Near Stage; Condition Stable During the Unity March event in Vadodara, a security commando stationed near the stage collapsed while BJP National President J.P. Nadda was addressing the gathering in Atladara. Initial information suggests the… pic.twitter.com/mqZUb42sWU — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) November 29, 2025

Security guard collapsed while standing for the long period during the speech of BJP President J P Nadda in Gujarat's Vadodara. But not a single person sitting on the stage moved. Nadda continued his speech as the guard was lying on the ground. Is this 5000-old-culture? pic.twitter.com/4WHWOwoXsf — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) November 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Waquar Hasan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)