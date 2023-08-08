Taking a dig at the Congress party during the discussion on No Confidence Motion on Tuesday, BJD MP Pinaki Misra said, “I have always believed that the Congress party is adept at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They are also very adept at cutting their nose to spite their face. They know that every time the PM has got up to speak on the Floor of this House, he has pushed the Congress party through the shredder...This defies common sense, logic, political sense.” The latter further said if PM Modi has chosen not to speak, the people of this country will decide if it is right or wrong. No-Confidence Motion Debate in Lok Sabha: This No-Trust Vote Is Against Poor Person’s Son, Says BJP’s Nishikant Dubey (Watch Video).

BJD MP Pinaki Misra Tears Into Cong Over No-Confidence Motion

#WATCH | BJD MP Pinaki Misra says, "...I have always believed that the Congress party is adept at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They are also very adept at cutting their nose to spite their face. They know that every time the PM has got up to speak on the Floor of… https://t.co/TIwLpsQyhu pic.twitter.com/PIr7X3a1Yz — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)