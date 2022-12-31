Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed a "huge undercurrent" against the Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP ) and predicted a landslide victory for his party Congress in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. The congress leader while addressing media, said, "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money." Rahul Gandhi Mocks Media Over T-Shirt Row, Says ‘I Do Not Wear Sweater Because I Am Not Scared of Winter’ (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this to you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Y2pniCtTZC — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

