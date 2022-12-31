Congress leader Rahul on Saturday mocked media over their questions on wearing t-shirt during winter in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is seen walking in a t-shirt during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. Media is shocked and is repeatedly asking him if He feels cold or not. Over this Rahul Gandhi replied. "Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold." Rahul Gandhi Replies This After Reporter Asks Reason Behind Wearing T-Shirt in Cold Weather (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Mocks Media Over T-Shirt Row

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

