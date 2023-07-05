The Supreme Court recently set aside Consumer Forum's award and said that the railways are not liable for the theft of passengers' belongings. While passing aside the consumer forum's orders, the apex court said that the theft of the personal belongings of a passenger is not a "deficiency of service" by railways. The consumer forum in its orders had directed the railways to reimburse the stolen amount of cash belonging to a passenger. "We fail to understand as to how the theft could be said to be in any way a deficiency in service by the Railways. If the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Railways cannot be held responsible," the Bench stated. About 2.74 Lakh Posts Vacant in Indian Railways, over 1.7 Lakh in Safety Category: RTI.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Consumer Forum's Award

