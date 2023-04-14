Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases along with four deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the official notification issued by the State's Public Health Department, 920 patients were discharged while four coronavirus deaths were reported in the state today. The tally of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 5,928. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%." the official notification said. India Reports 11,109 Fresh Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours.

Maharashtra Reports 1,086 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports 1152 new cases along with four deaths today. Active cases stand at 5,928. pic.twitter.com/dP96NNmIk9 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

