COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ in Mumbai: Those Who Registered on CoWIN and Received Message Should Go to Vaccination Centres, Says BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Priority will be given to people b/w 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people b/w 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered & received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines: Mumbai Mayor — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)