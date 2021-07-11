According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India reported 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths and 41,526 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country currently has 4,54,118 active coronavirus cases and death toll at 4,08,040. A total of 2,99,75,064 recoveries have been reported so far:

