Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said that they already exported 40 million doses of vaccine to European countries, including Australia. "It's for the first time that a vaccine made in India is sold in Europe," he said. Talking about vaccines for children, Poonawalla said that Covovax will be used for children. He said that the vaccine has been approved by DCGI and they are waiting for the Government of India to allow them to put it on the CoWIN app in order to make it available to everyone. "If it's taken in the govt program also then we'll charge the same price of Rs 225 even for the pvt market," Poonawalla stated.

Check tweet:

