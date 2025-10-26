Disaster management teams in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been placed on high alert as Cyclone Montha forms over the Bay of Bengal, with landfall expected near the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, October 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify by October 26, affecting coastal regions between Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Kalingapatnam. Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27–28, especially in Yanam and Rayalaseema, with a yellow alert in force across the state on October 26. Odisha districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri may face very heavy rains between October 28–29, accompanied by winds reaching 60–70 km/h and gusts up to 80 km/h. Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days as Cyclone Montha progresses, posing risks to central and southern India. Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy: Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by October 27, Check Real-Time Status Here.

Cyclone Montha: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on High Alert as Severe Storm Approaches

IMD Weather Alert: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several southern and eastern states in the coming days. States affected: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Saurashtra & Chhattisgarh. Dates: Oct 26–30, 2025 🌧️ Extremely… pic.twitter.com/pA06u8Pvrs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2025

