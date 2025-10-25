A well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Saturday, October 25, and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm named Montha by Monday, October 27, according to the IMD. Currently located around 990 km east-southeast of Chennai, the system will move west-northwestwards, turning into a deep depression by Sunday before evolving into a cyclone over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Once formed, Montha may make landfall between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam around October 28–29. The IMD has issued Orange Alerts for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds (70–100 km/h), and possible flooding. Governments have stepped up disaster preparedness, with advisories urging coastal residents, fishermen, and travelers to exercise extreme caution. To track Cyclone Montha, Windy.com will give a real-time update through satellite technology on the cyclonic storm. The portal also provides weather updates and wind speed. Cyclone Montha: IMD Says Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by October 27; Odisha, West Bengal on High Alert.

Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy

