The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cyclone Montha weather forecast warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple states as the system weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana on October 29, while very heavy showers are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Bihar is set to witness very heavy rainfall on October 30 and 31, followed by Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 31. Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat may see heavy rains between October 29 and 31. Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. The IMD has urged citizens in the affected regions to stay alert and take precautions as Cyclone Montha continues to bring intense rain and unstable weather conditions across India till November 1. Weather Forecast Today, October 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Other States

