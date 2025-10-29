Changing weather patterns mark Wednesday, October 29, as several Indian cities experience varied conditions, according to the IMD forecast. Mumbai may witness moderate rain or thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky, while Delhi remains cooler with shallow fog and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. Chennai is likely to see light rain under generally cloudy skies, and Bengaluru will experience a partly cloudy day with mild temperatures. Hyderabad could record one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, accompanied by humid conditions. Meanwhile, Shimla is expected to remain mainly clear and pleasant, and Kolkata may see a few spells of rain or thundershowers amid cloudy skies. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, October 28: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City for Today, Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall With Gusty Winds.

