Mumbai, May 22: India is bracing for a rain drenched month end as two potential cyclones brew in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is likely to witness dual cyclone as two cyclonic systems, Cyclone Shakti, and Cyclone Naji, continue to form over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, respectively. Authorities at the IMD are tracking both low-pressure areas, which are expected to intensify over the next few days.

While the Arabian Sea system could turn into a depression between May 23 and May 24, the Bay of Bengal system is likely to develop by next week, around May 27. As these developments raised concerns about intense rainfall and strong winds, IMD has issued Orange and Red Alerts for several districts across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, IMD has also confirmed that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala within the next two to three days. Cyclone Warning: IMD Issues Cyclone Alert As Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Arabian Sea, Konkan and Coastal Karnataka.

The Arabian Sea: Cyclone Shakti

As per the IMD report, a depression is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea, which may intensify into a cyclonic storm named Cyclone Shakti in next 36 to 48 hours, that is by May 24. This cyclonic system is originating from a low-pressure area that is developing off the Konkan-Goa coast under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation. As officials track the development, forecasts indicate a northward movement along the Maharashtra coast, with high chances of further intensification due to favourable sea surface temperatures, low vertical wind shear, and strong convection activity.

The IMD has issued Orange and Red alerts for Konkan, Goa, and coastal Maharashtra as these west coast areas are likely to be affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions. Cyclone Shakti Update: IMD Warns of Possible Cyclone Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check Details.

Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Naji

The Bay of Bengal is expected to witness the formation of a low-pressure area around May 27, which may intensify into a depression in the following 120 to 144 hours, potentially developing into a cyclonic storm named Cyclone Naji. According to the IMD’s tropical weather outlook, cloud formations and increasing convection activity over the north and west-central Bay of Bengal, as well as the south Andaman Sea, indicate favourable conditions for cyclogenesis or formation of depression.

Although there is some uncertainty in model predictions regarding the system's exact path and strength, the IMD has assigned a low to moderate probability for its development. Coastal states along the eastern seaboard, including Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, are advised to stay alert for potential heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions from May 28 onwards.

As both systems continue to develop, the IMD has issued rainfall warnings across multiple regions. The west coast, including Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between May 22 and 28 due to the influence of the Arabian Sea system. Meanwhile, the east coast may also witness intense showers from May 27 onward as the Bay of Bengal system develops. States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Northeast India are on alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

