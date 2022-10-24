Tripura police today postponed the cultural programme and burning of fire crackers in AD nagar police ground to celebrate diwali as cyclonic storm Sitrang has intensified. Earlier, IMD had issued a red alert for Tripura. The Tripura government has ordered all educational institutes to remain shut till October 26. Cyclone Sitrang Update: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Heading Towards Bangladesh, Says IMD

Tweet by Tripura Police:

Due to prevailing weather conditions caused by cyclonic storm "Sitrang" cultural programme and burning of fire crackers in AD Nagar Police Ground to celebrate Diwali has been postponed. — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)