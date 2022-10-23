Bhubaneswar, October 23: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday evening, and is heading towards the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Sitrang: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal, Leaves of Government Employees Cancelled in Odisha From October 23 to 25.

The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, is likely to make landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, it said. At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the cyclone was 580 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh, it said.

IMD Update on Cyclone Sitrang:

DD over WC BoB intensified into the CS SITRANG at 1730 hrs IST of 23rd Oct near lat 16.40N and long 88.10E, 580 km south of Sagar Island and 740 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh). To move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2022

Under its impact, parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

