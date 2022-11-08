Chandra Grahan 2022 will be witnessed by the world on November 8, Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will only be visible after three years from now, according to NASA. People can witness a Blood Moon during this eclipse as the Moon falls within the darkest parts of the Earth’s shadow, the Umbra, during this time. In India, Chandra Grahan will begin at 5.32 pm and end at 6.18 pm, since most parts of the country will only witness a partial lunar eclipse. You can watch the live telecast of the total lunar eclipse with everyone else. Check the tweet below to get details about Chandra Grahan 2022 live streaming online. Chandra Grahan 2022 on November 8: Get Full Details of ‘Blood Moon’ Visibility, Moonrise Timings, Umbral Phase and Duration of the Lunar Eclipse From All Parts of India.

Check Out This Tweet For Live Streaming Details

A total lunar eclipse – sometimes called a #BloodMoon – is set to peak Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5:17am ET (1017 UTC). It's the last one until 2025. Find out if you’re in an eclipse viewing area or watch it live with @NASAMoon experts: https://t.co/wm937tJHVe pic.twitter.com/CIOwcjyb6p — NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2022

