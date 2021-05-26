Cyclone Yaas: Indian Coast Guard Response Team Rescues Around 100 People in West Bengal's Nayachara Village:

West Bengal | Indian Coast Guard response team rescues about 100 stranded people through air cushion vehicle in Nayachara village. Rescue operation also underway at Contai (Video Source: Indian Coast Guard)#CycloneYass pic.twitter.com/P6s7wLqGT8 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)