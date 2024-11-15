A video has surfaced days after the tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that claimed the lives of 6 students, showing them dancing and drinking before the mishap. The 3-second video showed the students allegedly partying and drinking alcohol before the Dehradun road accident. Six people were killed and another critically injured in a severe car accident in Dehradun early Tuesday morning, November 12. The accident took place around 1:30 am at ONGC Chowk, where a speeding car crashed into the rear of a container truck. Dehradun Car Accident: 6 Students Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Truck; Heart-Wrenching Videos Surface.

Video Shows Students Dancing, Drinking Before Tragic Collision With Truck (Viewer Discretion Required)

A video of a few moments before the death of 6 young men and women in an accident that happened 2 days ago in Dehradun is going viral. After the party, everyone left in a car.. death struck them on the way and they lost their breath.#viralvideo #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/JeJDwt6Uw0 — Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_sharma50) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)