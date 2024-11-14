In a tragic incident in Dehradun, six students lost their lives and one other was critically injured after a speeding car crashed into a truck early on November 12. The victims, three boys and three girls, all under 25, were killed instantly when their Innova collided with a container truck at ONGC Chowk around 1:30 am. The seventh passenger, Siddhesh Agrawal, 25, survived the crash but is in critical condition. Heart-wrenching videos of the crash moments surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the crash with the remains of the injured scattered along the road and the crushed car. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and the injured passenger remains hospitalized at Synergy Hospital. Dehradun Road Accident: 6 Students Killed, 1 Injured After Collision Between Truck and Innova Car (Watch Video).

