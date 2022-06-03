The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Friday 3rd June, 2022. Police said that the man appears to be in his forties. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police believe that the man died a few days ago.

Delhi | A highly decomposed body aged 40-45 years has been found hanging from a tree in JNU jungle, this evening. Body yet to be identified. An inquiry has been initiated, crime & forensic team at the spot: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

