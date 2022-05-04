Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions across the country, an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi came up with a unique idea. In order to beat the heat, the driver planted a variety of plants on the roof of his auto-rickshaw to tackle the scorching sun. Pictures of the rickshaw sporting a verdant green look have gone viral on social media. Mahendra Kumar, the driver of the rickshaw said that the plants are there on the roof for the past 2 years. "People often click selfies with it & give an extra Rs.10-20. There are 25 varieties of plants," he said.

Check tweet:

I've been driving auto-rickshaw for last 25-30 yrs. Plants are there on roof for last 2 yrs. Auto-rickshaw used to simmer during summers but now it remains cool. People often click selfies with it & give an extra Rs.10-20. There are 25 varieties of plants:Mahendra Kumar, Driver pic.twitter.com/fn4pD4xuas — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Check video:

#WATCH Delhi | Beat the heat! An auto-rickshaw driver planted varieties of plants on the roof of his auto-rickshaw as a measure to tackle the searing heat amid the summers There're 25 varieties of plants that are planted on the auto-rickshaw's roof, says Mahendra Kumar, Driver pic.twitter.com/VS5nOxCIHL — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)