Five people sustained injuries after an AC compressor exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar late last night, September 8. A fire erupted following the blast that occurred on the ground floor of the outlet. Upon receiving a distress call, a total of three fire engines were rushed to the scene. The injured victims were immediately taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. Firefighters brought the situation under control after several hours of effort. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the explosion, as reported by news agency IANS. DTC Bus Fire: Blaze Erupts in Delhi Transport Corporation Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

5 Injured After AC Compressor Explodes at Food Outlet in Delhi

#BREAKING A blast occurred in the AC compressor on the ground floor of a food outlet in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service received a call and rushed three fire engines to the spot. Five people were injured and admitted to GTB Hospital. The local police have begun an… pic.twitter.com/dWwaJgXcgY — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2025

