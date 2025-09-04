New Delhi, September 4: A fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near Dhaula Kuan on Thursday afternoon, said officials of Delhi Fire Services. Soon after receiving information of the incident, fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot, and the fire was brought under control, the officials said. Delhi Bus Fire Video: DTC Bus Gutted in Blaze Triggered by Short Circuit in AC System, All 50 Passengers Evacuated Safely.

Fire Breaks Out in DTC Bus in Delhi

#Delhi - A fire broke out in a DTC Bus near Dhaula Kuan, and fire tenders were sent to the spot. Fire has been brought under control, more details awaited: Delhi Fire Services --- #EXCLUSIVE #Fire #Delhi #DTC pic.twitter.com/RAle0nbrEI — UP - UK (ENGLISH) (@rohitch131298) September 4, 2025

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

